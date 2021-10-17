New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Tula Sankranti 2021 is here. In this condition, the Hindu calendar is the Lunar position-based calendar and Sankranti which is a solar event, takes place. There are twelve Sankrantis in a year in the Hindu calendar which are divided into four categories- Ayan Sankranti, Vishuva or Sampat Sankranti, Vishnupadi Sankranti and Shadshitimukhi Sankranti.

Libra Sankranti is Vishuva or Sampat Sankranti which is also known as Sharad Sampat. It is falling today that is on October 17, 2021. Libra Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun into Tula Rashi (Libra) on its celestial path.



On Tula Sankranti day the Sun moves from Virgo sign (Kanya rashi) to Libra sign (Tula Rashi). And now as Tula Sankranti is nearing, here we are with some information about the special day.

Tula Sankranti 2021: Date and time

Tula Sankranti Day: Sunday

Sankranti observation date: October 17

Transit Date: October 17, 2021

Tula Sankranti Punya Kala: 09:39 to 17:16

Tuls Sankranti Maha Punya Kala: 11:32 to 15:22

Tula Sankranti moment: 13:27

In Tula Rashi, the Sun will be entering a debilitated zodiac sign, so according to astrological beliefs, it will be weak during this month. Meanwhile, Saturn is in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi and it will affect the Sun. Therefore, here we are with a list of effects Tula Sankranti will have on different zodiac signs.

Aries

Sun is in seventh house of Aries people. Be careful in relationship. Some problems with partner may come. Take care of health. Try to compromise with situations.

Chant Aditya Hriday Strotra.

Taurus

Sun is in transition from sixth house. Be careful in taking decisions. Do not take steps in hurry or anger. Take care of eyes and bones. On Sunday donate Jaggery.

Gemini

In beginning some problems regarding career are seen which will be resolved later on. Problems in adjustment with children and their health may occur. There may be some communication gap. Take care of diet. Avoid red colour. Recite Ramayana Baalya Kaand.

Cancer

Marital life may get affected. Take care of health of parents. Chances to get deceived. Unemployed may get a job. Avoid long journeys. Offer red flowers in Sun temple or other temples.

Leo

Relations with brothers and sisters may get distributed. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Transfer and promotion in job are seen. Take care of health especially for eyes and bones. Offer water with red chandan to Sun.

Virgo

May face excess workload. Compromise in family affairs required. Take care of health and injuries. Avoid drink and drive. Worship Hanuman Ji.

Libra

Relations with partner may get affected. Gastric problem may occur. Research well before investing. May feel unknown fear.

Put two Laung in water and offer it to Sun.

Scorpio

Take care of name and fame, may face unnecessary opprobrium. Keep control over your anger and tongue. Come over from negative thoughts required. Wear a ring of Copper.

Sagittarius

Good time for business units but take care of customer satisfaction. Disputes within family may get resolved. Marital life and love affair may get disturbed. Keep control over your language and anger. Chant Surya Mantra.

Capricorn

May have problems in job or business. Be careful to avoid some sudden accident. Keep an eye over enemies. Players and students must work hard. Donate Jaggery on Sunday.

Aquarius

Marital life and love affair may get adversely affected. Keep control over your speach and anger. Chant mantra Om Namo Bhagwate.

Pisces

Chances of injuries. Problems in bones may occur. Avoid major decisions regarding job, it may become wrong. May face legal complications. Think before you speak. Offer water to Sun and chant Surya Mantra.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal