Vrishchik Sankranti is a sacred day that marks the transmigration of the Sun from the Tula Rashi (Libra) to the Vrishchik Rashi (Scorpio). In Indian astrology the Vrishchik Rashi occupies the eighth position. In Tula Rashi, the position of the Sun is not good and is weaker there. Vrishchik is the fixed, water sign associated with the Scorpio and its ruler is Mars.

Sun will transit during midnight of November 16 and 17 from zodiac sign Libra (Tula Rashi) to zodiac sign Scorpio (Vrishchik Rashi). On Tula Rashi placement of Sun is not good and Sun is in weaker position, now it will move to Vrishchik Rashi which is better house for Sun, here it regains energy. Sun will remain in Vrishchik for about a month. It's placement in Vrishchik Rashi will affect the individual as well the country and the world.

Here are some predictions for different zodiac signs

1. ARIES

Sun will transit from the eighth house, which is not considered good. Take care of health, may face some problems regarding health, eyes and children. Struggle in business is seen.

Donation of jaggery will be beneficial.

2. TAURUS

Transit of Sun is from seventh house which is also a house of partnership and spouse. May face some marital problem or difficulties in partnership. May be willing to change the job. May get good opportunities to buy property.

Recite Mantra Om Aditya namah

3. GEMINI

Sun will transit from sixth house. May get success in career. Be very cautious during journey. Drive carefully. May face some health issues. Donate medicines to some needy person.

4. CANCER

Some pending works may now get completed. Marriage can be settled. May get some change or better opportunity in job. There may be some religious function at home.

Donate books to some poor students.

5. LEO

Sun will transit from fourth house. May get monetary gain. Career may be at best. Think before you speak. Seek blessings from your father. Recite Aditya Hriday Stotra.

6. VIRGO

Though may get good opportunities in career, but carelessness in career as well in business may create problems. Avoid family disputes. Recite Aditya Hriday Strotra

7. LIBRA

Sun will transit from the second house. May get good opportunities in business. Do not be harsh in your speech. May get financial gains but there are chances of disputes among family members. Shri Sukta Jap may be recited.

8. SCORPIO

This is the most affected rashi as Sun is placed on this sign. May get success and be honoured in career. May extend your business.

Donation of Jaggery will be beneficial.

9. SAGITTARIUS

Sun will transmit from the twelfth house. Take due care to avoid monetary loss. May face some struggle in business. Money may be spent on health issues. Get blessings from elder people.

10. CAPRICORN

There may be sudden financial gain. Take due care regarding your bones. More attention required for children. Students may get new direction. Recite Sunderkand.

11. AQUARIUS

May get success in career. May get some benefits from assets. Big opportunities and changes are expected in business. Utilize your time in best way. Donation of grains will be beneficial.

12. PISCES

There may be some changes in career. May feel some tension without any reason. Unexpected money and benefits in business are seen. Offer plain water to rising Sun.

