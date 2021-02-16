Know what’s in store for you today according to your horoscope. Read on to check today’s happenings of your zodiac sign below.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk:

The movement of planets can affect daily ups and downs in the 12 zodiac signs. Are you curious about knowing what lies ahead of you? Just check out what your sun sign says about your day.

Today's Panchang

Day: Tuesday, Maagh month, Shukla Paksha, Panchami Raashi.

Today's Rahu kaal: 03:00 pm to 04:30 pm.

Today's direction: North.

Today's special day or festival: Basant Panchami, Vageshwari Jayanti, Saraswati Puja.

Special: Panchak (ending at 08:55 pm).

Today’s Horoscope

Aries: Lunar Mars lunar can calm the mind. Do not live in solitude. The state of depression will be excruciating. Control emotionally. Spend time with family

Taurus: There will be an unprecedented success in the field of education competition. Stress may be found due to a friend or a relative. There is a need to be health conscious.

Gemini: The labor done in the field of education competition will be worthwhile. Family life will be happy. You will get success in financial matters. Creative efforts will flourish.

Cancer: Business efforts will prosper. Women officer will get support. There will be sweetness in the relationship. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong.

Leo: There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Governance will cooperate with power. Married life will be happy There will be a share in cultural or religious work. Good relations will be formed.

Virgo: Family life will be happy. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Help will be given from ruling administration. Business reputation will increase. The effort made will be meaningful.

Libra: The responsibility of the child will be fulfilled. Jeevansathi will be supported and supported. The ongoing efforts in the field of education competition will be fruitful. There will be progress in the field of livelihood.

Scorpio: Sweetness will come in relationships. Family life will be happy. The economic side will be strong. Home useful items will increase. The effort made will be meaningful.

Sagittarius: Gifts or honors will increase. There will be an unprecedented success in the field of education. There will be participation in religious or cultural festivities. Economic matters will increase.

Capricorn: Will be interested in social work. You will get success in seeking cooperation from others. Gifts or honors will increase. The completion of a task will increase your influence.

Aquarius: The economic side will be strong. Home useful items will increase. Governance will cooperate with power. Business efforts will prosper. You will get success in creative work.

Pisces: You will get success in taking help from others. There will be progress in the field of livelihood. Gifts or honors will increase. The completion of a task will increase confidence.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma