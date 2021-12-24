New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year, Aries sign natives may have to deal with professional, personal, financial and health-related problems. Indebtedness may increase and you may not be rewarded for your hard work. You are advised to keep a close check on your expenditure as you are likely to spend money on worthless items.

Enemies may try to create hurdles in your path to success, increasing mental stress. However, they will not be able to do much damage in your professional life. If you are going to start a new work or job, then you may face some obstacles at the beginning. In the first half of the year, you will be more worried than friends.

Education Competition: This year, hardworking students will definitely get success in the entrance examination, interview and competitive examination in the month of April, September and November. There will be a state of laziness in May and June, so you are advised to keep yourself active. Else, you may have to face the consequences. Chalk out a plan and work accordingly. Being busy is bad for you.

Economic: This year will be strong from the economic point of view due to good planetary movement. However, Saturn may decrease the stability of money. So, before starting any new business, make sure to make a good plan for it and work ahead only after re-evaluating it completely. Salaried folk, must make good relations with seniors and juniors. Capital investment will be beneficial in the month of April, September and November as there is a possibility of getting sudden money in these auspicious months. Stuck money will be returned. You are advised not to do transactions in the month of May and June, else, there is a possibility of loss.



Health and Family: The family environment will be favourable for you, along with sweet chuckles from wife in married life, sometimes there may be a situation of conflict. Carrying out too many responsibilities towards your family can make them uncomfortable, so to maintain the balance between personal and professional life wisely. Pay special attention to children's education and health. In the first half of the year, you may perform religious events, this will increase comforts in your life. In the month of May and June, you may face some health-related problems such as fever, skin diseases etc. Also, you may engage in a conflict with neighbours. Social prestige will remain intact, in the month of October and November.

