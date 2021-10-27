New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: High Blood Pressure also known as hypertension is a very common disease nowadays. In hypertension, there is an excessive long-term force of blood applied to the artery walls leading to heart diseases. The more blood your heart pumps and the narrower your arteries are, the higher would be your blood pressure. High blood pressure rarely has noticeable symptoms. If left untreated it can increase the risk of heart attacks or strokes.

Some factors that might irk hypertension are obesity, drinking too much alcohol, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, processed food, and family history. High blood pressure is a silent killer affecting millions worldwide, and contrary to popular opinion of it as a condition for the elderly, hypertension is being reported to a great extent in youngsters.

Blood pressure is categorized into primary high blood pressure and secondary high blood pressure. For people suffering from hypertension, the recommended blood pressure levels are lower than 130.80 mm Hg however the normal blood pressure level is lower than 140.90 mmHg.

Exercise to prevent Hypertension:

According to a report in Times Now, isometric handgrip strengtheners can support quick adjustment of blood pressure. Yes, you read that right. By just sitting down and squeezing one can be enough activity for your body to help reduce the systolic pressure, says the expert. In an eight-week time, the same can reduce blood pressure by 8 to 10mmHg.

The same, however, should be checked with a medical practitioner once before making it practice to avoid the risk of hypertensive crisis – a condition characterized by the rapid rise in blood pressure to dangerous levels, read the report.

Here are some tips for preventing Hypertension:

Go for regular blood pressure checkups: It is important to monitor your blood pressure regularly to prevent the condition or to consult your doctor as soon as you see a rise in blood pressure levels.

Reduce salt intake: Decreasing the amount of salt will help you to manage your blood pressure. Avoid adding extra salt to your dishes and try to have a low-sodium diet.

Maintain healthy body weight: Excess weight is a common risk factor for many diseases. It is important to have a normal body weight to maintain normal blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

(Disclaimer: The article is purely informative based on the researches and several studies. However, English Jagran does not independently vouch for this report.)

