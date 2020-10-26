Not all fats are unhealthy and bad! Earlier, people believe that only protein diets are healthy for our bodies. Later, we got to know about the keto diet and the significance of healthy fats.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Keto diet is a high-fat diet, not a high protein diet, so to avoid side effects of heavy fats it is important to consume healthy fats. Processed foods like meat, cold cuts and others often contain added carbs. According to a study published in the journal Cell- people following the ketogenic diet for eight weeks experienced a shift in the gut microbiome that reduced inflammation, likely due to the ketone bodies produced during ketosis. Also, unsaturated fats are still recommended over saturated fats. So, try these five healthy fats that you can eat on a ketogenic diet.

Avocado and Avocado Oil

Avocado oil has a smoke point of 500 degrees F and hence it stands up to high-heat cooking. It is rich in anti-inflammatory MUFAs and keeps your body resistant to cholesterol. Avocados provide a good amount of fiber and essential minerals and vitamins. It can be added to smoothies, drizzled on veggies.

Nut, Seeds and Seeds butter

If you are on a keto diet, you need to be careful about the calories you are taking per day. Seeds and nuts are healthy and unsaturated fats, but they contain hefty carbs. It is very important to calculate the total carbs you are taking through nuts, seeds and seed butter. For example, 1 tbsp of ground flaxseed has 37 calories, 2 g of carbs, 2 g of fiber1 g of protein and 3 g of fat.

Unrefined Coconut oil

Coconut oil is a natural source of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs)-they are more likely to be burned as energy and less likely to be stored as fat. It helps to maintain body weight and improves glucose levels in the body. Instead of using coconut oil, one can also use full-fat coconut milk. It can be added to your regular cooking.

Fatty Fish

Fatty Fishes provides Vitamin D and nutrients to the body. For example, salmon, tuna, anchovies, and sardines are omega 3 high-fat fishes and are equally rich in high-quality protein. You can add one fish to your weekly diet to get better results. Also, you can add avocado oil or coconut unrefined oil to make your meal more healthy.

Eggs

Eggs are rich in healthy fats and proteins, making them a perfect candidate for a keto diet. A few people avoid eating egg yolk but it is advised to eat whole egg as it is rich in Vitamin B. It also contains antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin. You can eat eggs in any form you like, it can be fried in butter, scrambled, omelets or boiled.

Posted By: Srishti Goel