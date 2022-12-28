Aquarius Horoscope 2023: Here's How The Air Sign's New Year Will Be | See Yearly Astrological Predictions

READ BELOW the astrological predictions for the Aquarius zodiac sign for the new year 2023 predicted by astrologer Harshit Mohan Sharma (Indore).

With the beginning of the year, your daily routine is likely to improve. In the initial month, due to some reason, there might be unnecessary confusion, but gradually the situation may become normal. Between the months of February to April, the native is likely to remain depressed due to undesired results. There is also a possibility of loss in business. There is a chance of getting a new vehicle this year.

From the business point of view, this year may give mixed results. For the people related to government jobs and desire to get transferred for a long time, this year may serve desired results, as well as chances of promotion. Those who have been trying for a job for many years are likely to get success. Between the last week of April and the month of August, there are chances of receiving good news from close relatives.

In the middle of the year, the mind will be peaceful and happy due to the fame of your child. There is a possibility of getting the desired life partner for bachelor people. This year may be particularly fruitful for politicians as there may be an increase in respect and prestige. With high of getting new responsibilities, the natives who are preparing for competitive exams are likely to get successful.

With the arrival of a new member of the family, the home atmosphere would likely be joyful and positive. Stay away from addiction, otherwise, You might face a loss of money and health. Shani Kavach should be recited in the Shani temple on Saturday evening. Gemstone suggestion- Blue Sapphire should be worn on a Saturday.