New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: For people who belong to Aquarius zodiac signs, this year will bring financial stability for you. You will also have materialistic comforts in your life. There will be an increase in respect and prestige. Also, you will pave a way to solve the problems which caused you a lot of trouble in your past. You will have good physical health, and there will be mental happiness and peace. You will also go on a business trip which will give your profit.

This year will be tough for you in terms of family responsibilities. There are chances of getting hurt due to enemies. You will also face trust issues as it will become hard for you to trust people around you. Be a little cautious with new people. Work done with efforts will bring you desired results.

Education Competition - This year, students will definitely get success. However, they have to do hard work for it. People appearing for the exam in the month of February- March- August will surely get good results. You will get success in an entrance examination, interview, and competitive examination. However, you may face a sudden obstacle in the educational field. To deal with them, show patience. In the month of March, August, September, and November, the students will have to go through a state of uncertainty. People of the Aquarius zodiac sign should prefer careers such as work of minerals, marine materials, navy, merchant navy, forest department, public works department, army, police, etc.

Economic Side - In order to gain financial stability, you need to do struggle. However, you will soon get rewarded for that. You may also experience financial loss due to business failure. You may remain in tension because of the debts. Be very careful while making a financial transaction as you may suffer loss. If you want to start a new business or want to expand your business this year, then think carefully about it once. Before doing any work, make sure to assess your work efficiency. Do not trust your employees blindly.

You should stay away from shares, lottery, speculation this year. Instead of relying on luck, depend more on the field of action. If you are a working professional, then be ready to face transfer orders. Be a little cautious of political persons, otherwise, you may become a victim of exploitation.

Health and Family - You will face health issues related to skin, joint pain, etc. Take special care of your health and avoid eating junk food. You may experience disagreements in your family. You will remain tense due to unnecessary expenditure. You will have ideological differences with your wife, due to which you will remain tense. However, despite the quarrels, you will have the support of your life partner, which will give you peace. This year you will devote yourself to religious work. There will be a situation of disintegration in the family due to ancestral property or love relations.

