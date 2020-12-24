Aquarius Horoscope 2021: This year your love life will blossom and will make you confident, however, you might feel a few obstacles in your professional arena.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This year Aquarius spent most of the time alone, reconnecting with your spirituality and understanding your psyche on a personal level. The movements of stars subconsciously encouraged you to fight with your feelings and thoughts that you were holding in your heart. Well, the year 2020 has basically trained you for the upcoming year that is the year 2021. So, Aquarius get ready to take a small ride to know how your year 2021 will be and prepare yourself for the hurdles.

Career

Your year 2021 is filled with new beginnings in the professional arena, as Jupiter and Saturn will move through your first house of the self and will rebuild your identity. From May to July, Jupiter will take a brief tour through your second house of finances, attracting abundance and disposable income.

In January and February, you may feel disoriented and disconnected, as Mercury retrogrades in your first house. From September and October, your spontaneous nature and adventure will fuel your projects, as Mars is in your expansive ninth house connecting with Jupiter and Saturn. During November, instability and friction will rock your career

Love

The year 2021 is going to be happening in terms of love and romance. So, strengthen your relationship with yourself and embrace a deeper bond to yourself. February will nurture your love life which will enhance your personal growth, as Jupiter, Saturn and Venus are joining the force. Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter join forces in your first house of the self.

From March and April, you’ll be able to inspire your relationships with lasting passion, as Mars is in your flirty fifth house connecting Jupiter and Saturn. Your May and June are going to be full of drama in your love life as a solar eclipse in mid-June will put your love to the test.



Overview of 2021

For the year 2021, you are advised to avoid committing mistake otherwise you will have to face serious consequences. This year, you might feel completely different because Jupiter and Saturn are rebuilding your very persona and putting you through one hurdle after another, making you a confident person.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv