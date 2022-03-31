New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: April Fool's Day is just a day away and it is the time to play harmless silly pranks and joke around without upsetting anyone. The day is celebrated on April 1 every year, and there is also a tradition to yell "April Fools!" after fooling someone on this day. So, where did April Fool's Day originate? And why do we celebrate it every year? Here's what you should know.

April Fool's Day History:

The theories of the origin of April Fool's Day are ambiguous. However, one of the theories suggests that the origin of this day dates back to 1582 when France shifted from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. The shift took place because France decided to begin their New Year with the Spring Equinox, which takes place around April 1. After the shift, people did not recognize the change and kept celebrating April 1 as New Year. Hence, ever since then, all the citizens of France were termed April Fools. Also, some were even tagged as 'Poisson d’avril’ (April fish, this means a person who is gullible like a fish.

There is another reference mentioned in a 1561 poem by Flemish poet Eduard de Dene of a nobleman who sends his servants on foolish tasks on April 1, predating the change. In the Netherlands, the origin of April Fools' Day is frequently credited to the Dutch victory in 1572 in the Capture of Brielle, in which the Spanish Duke Álvarez de Toledo was defeated.

April Fool's Day Significance

On this day, people play harmless pranks on people around them to have fun. It is one such event that is observed globally with great amusement. The day is observed as a national holiday in Odesa in Ukraine. Jokesters often reveal their pranks by shouting "April Fools!" at the recipient.

