New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Fooling or joking people is one of the easiest tasks that bring laughter to everyone's face. However, picking up pranks and fooling people on this day gives immense satisfaction that is immeasurable. So brace yourself with some interesting and funny jokes, memes, pranks, etc, as April Fools' Day is right around the corner. But before that, let's get to know the history and significance of this funniest day.

April Fools' Day 2021 History

Every year on April 1, we observe this day. It the official day of all the jokesters to crack their lame and funniest joke or prank on people around them. However, do you know the origin of the day? No, then let us tell you. The origin of this day is dates back to 1582 when France shifted from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. The switch took place because France has decided to commence their New Year with the Spring Equinox, which takes place around April 1. After the switch, citizens failed to recognise the change and kept celebrating April 1 as New Year. Hence, ever since then, all the citizens of France were termed 'April Fools'. Also, some were even tagged as 'Poisson d’avril’ (April fish, this means a person who is gullible like a fish.

Well, this is not the only incident related to the event, there are many such incidents in history regarding April Fool's Day. Well, the day is observed as a national holiday in Odesa in Ukraine.

April Fools' Day 2021 Significance

The significance of this day is culturally and historically relevant. In fact, it's quite necessary nowadays as the COVID-19 pandemic is once again spreading its wing at a rapid rate. Amid all this tension and stress, people have forgotten to laugh, so to spread the laughter, it is quite important to observe such a day. April Fool's Day not just aims to bring laughter to people's face, but also reminds us that life without fun is incomplete. On this day, people pick up healthy pranks on people around them, just to distract them from their stressful schedule. It is one such event that is observed globally with great fervour and fun.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv