New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the Missile Man of India, was an Indian aerospace scientist and also served as the 11th President of India. He is one of the most loved Presidents India has ever seen. APJ Abdul Kalam's simplicity and extraordinary mind made him stand out from the rest. Dr Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram city in Tamil Nadu. The country lost its shining star on July 27 2015.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam breathed his last while he was giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong. A sudden cardiac arrest on the stage led to his death. APJ Abdul Kalam was elected as the President of India in 2002 with the support of both the ruling BJP and the then-opposition Congress. Widely referred to as the People's President, he returned to his civilian life of education, writing and public service after a single term. He was a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

To mark the Missile Man's sixth death anniversary, here are some inspiring quotes said by him:

You have to dream before your dreams can come true.

A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep.

You should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us.

If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.

I was willing to accept what I couldn’t change.

All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.

Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success.

Don’t take a rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.

Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.

I am not handsome but I can give my hand to someone who needs help… Because beauty is required in the heart, not in the face.

If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher"

"Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough"

"All of us do not have equal talent. But , all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents"

"Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action"

"If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt In Learning"

