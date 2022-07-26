APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: 15 Inspirational Quotes By India's Missile Man To Motivate You

APJ Abdul Kalam, also known as Missile Man of India was one of the most celebrated presidents of India. An Indian Aerospace Scientist served as the 11th President of our nation. His simplicity and extraordinary mind always made him stand out from the rest. Born on October 15, 1931, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam breathed his last while he was giving a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong on July 27, 2015.

Widely referred to as the People's President, he returned to his civilian life of education, writing and public service after a single term. He was a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. On the occasion of his death anniversary, here are some inspirational quotes by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

1. Don’t take a rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.

2. If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt In Learning"

3. Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action.

4. To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.

5. Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently.

6. Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough.

7. All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.

8. Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us. In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength.

9. Thinking is the capital, Enterprise is the way, Hard Work is the solution.

10. You should not give up and we should not allow the problem to defeat us.

11. If you want to shine like a sun, first burn like a sun.

12. I was willing to accept what I couldn’t change.

13. Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success.

14. Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.

15. I am not handsome but I can give my hand to someone who needs help… Because beauty is required in the heart, not in the face.