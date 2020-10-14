APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the country's eleventh Prime Minister, have a look at 15 motivational and inspirational quotes written by the 'Missile Man of India'.

Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as APJ Abdul Kalam, was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam served as the 11th President of Independent India and known for his commendable contribution for the development of space science in India. As an aerospace scientist, Kalam worked with research organisations including- Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for several years. He had given several lectures and wrote a number of books to inspire students to dream big. Kalam was a recipient of the prestigious award Bharat Ratna- India's highest civilian honour. He is one of the best leaders (widely known as 'People's President') and scientists ('Missile Man of India') that India had and left-back his great teachings. Have a look at the motivational and inspirational quotes written by him.

1. “Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

2. "A dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep."

3. "I was willing to accept what I couldn’t change."

4. "Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow."

5. "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal."

6. "Creativity is seeing the same thing but thinking differently."

7. "The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom."

8. “It is very Easy To Defeat Someone, But it is Very Hard To Win Someone.”

9. "Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough."

10. "Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy success."

11. “Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

12. "You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

13. "All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents."

14. "If you fail, never give up because FAIL means "First Attempt In Learning".

15. "Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action."

