New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: People in India will observe Apara Ekadashi tommorow (May 26). The day is considered one of the most auspicious Ekadashi, and this festival is observed twice a month. Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of each Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Vishnu also observe fast on this day. Apara Ekadashi is also called as Achala Ekadashi.

As per the Hindu Mythology, Apara means limitless, and for devotees who observe the Apara Ekadashi fast, Lord Vishnu bestow them with unlimited wealth, happiness, and prosperity. People also believe that this is a special day for all the people who are suffering from past committed sins as Lord Vishnu forgives them for their wrongdoings.

Apara Ekadashi Date and Time:

Apara Ekadashi Date -- 26th May 2022

Apara Ekadashi Tithi Begins -- 25th May 2022, 10:32 AM

Apara Ekadashi Tithi Ends -- 26th May 2022, 10:54 AM

Apara Ekadashi Paran Time -- 27th May 2022, 05:25 AM - 08:10 AM

Devotees of Lord Vishnu observe the Ekadashi fast with an aim to cleanse their body, mind, and soul. Also, people believe that this is one of the most auspicious times to implement spiritual activities.

There is a necessary Pooja or Aarti that takes place in the evening. Once the Pooja is done, people distribute prasad among family members. People also prefer visiting temples devoted to Lord Vishnu in order to seek his blessing.

On this day, people get up early in the morning and take a bath. Later they clean their entire house and start the rituals. Devotees then place the idol of Lord Vishnu at the temple of their house and then light a Diya. Devotees should note that the fast should only be broken on Dwadashi Tithi I.e the next day of Ekadashi.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen