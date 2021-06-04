Apara Ekadashi 2021: Also called Achla Ekadashi, Apara Ekadashi, this year, will be celebrated on June 6, 2021. The special festival is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Apara Ekadashi is a religious and pious Hindu vrat day where Lord Vishnu devotees observe strict fast. It is observed on the Ekadashi day that is the eleventh day of Jyeshtha Hindu month. It is also known as Jyeshta Krishna Ekadashi as it falls on the Krishna Paksha of Jyeshtha. It is also called Achla Ekadashi. This year Apara Ekadashi will be celebrated on June 6, 2021.

Apara Ekadashi 2021: Date and time

Ekadashi begins June 5 at 4:07 am

Ekadashi begins June 5 at 4:07 am Ekadashi ends. June 6 at 6:19 am

Dvadashi end moment June 7 at 8:48 am

Hari Vasara end moment June 6 12:57 pm

Paran Time June 7, 5:44 am to June 7, 8:25 am

Sunrise June 6, 5:44 am

Sunset. June 6, 7:06 pm

Apara Ekadashi 2021: Significance

According to Hindu mythological scripture significance of Apara Ekadashi was narrated to Pandava king Yudhishthir by Lord Krishna.

- Apara means limitless, it is believed that by fast on this day devotees receive limitless blessings from Lord Vishnu.

- By having a dip in holy river Ganga during the month of Kartik people get moksha, it is believed that by fast on this day, same benefits are received.

- This fast along with good deeds will give the privilege of donation of cows and performing of yajnas.

- By this fast guilt of committed sins are pardoned.

- Lord Vishnu will bless them with wealth and success.

- Devotees will get salvation.

Apara Ekadashi 2021: Story

As per Hindu scripture in ancient times a king Mahidwaj who was following the righteous path was killed by his younger brother Yajra Dhwaj due to his hatred. He hid the body under a Peepal tree. Mahidwaj didn't attain salvation and his spirit stayed there.

Once a sage was passing from under the tree could sense the spirit in the tree and came to know the reality. The sage observed fast of Apara Ekadashi to get the blessings of Lord Vishnu, so that he could help Mahidwaj. After that the sage preached Mahidwaj to get salvation.

Apara Ekadashi 2021: Puja vidhi

-It is a fast of three days. One day before devotees take only lunch.on the Ekadashi day hard fast is observed. Next day after sunrise they break the fast.

- Strictness or way of fast is to be decided before the fast, as some people do it without water, some with fruits and some with satvik pure food.

- Early bath with puja of Lord Vishnu is performed.

- Tulsi leaves are favourite to Lord Vishnu, so along with fruits, sweets tulsi leaves are offered.

- Recite story of Apara Ekadashi.

- Reciting Vishnu Sahastranama is very auspicious.

- After aarti distribute prasad.

- Donation of fruits, food, cloth and money to brahmans is good.

Apara Ekadashi 2021: Mantra

Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal