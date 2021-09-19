This festival is observed on Amavasya, the no moon day, and Purnima, the full moon day. And now the upcoming Anvadhan will be observed on September 20, 2021. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Anvadhan is a special day observed by the devotees of Lord Vishnu. The actual meaning of Anvadhan is keeping the sacred fire burning after Agnihotra. This festival is observed on Amavasya, the no moon day, and Purnima, the full moon day. And now the upcoming Anvadhan will be observed on September 20, 2021. Read on to know more about the timings and puja rituals about this festival.

Anvadhan 2021: Date and time

Purnima begins: September 20, at 05:28 am

Purnima ends: September 21, at 05:24 am

Sunrise: 06:18 am

Sunset: 06:21 pm

Moonrise: September 20, at 06:20 pm

Moonset: September 21, at 06:20 am

Anvadhan 2021: Significance

Vaishnava Sampradaya is a sector of Hinduism popularly known as Vaishnavism. They have immense faith in Lord Vishnu, they worship Lord Vishnu as Supreme Power. The majority of people worshipping Lord Vishnu are of Vaishnava Sampradaya. And the Anvadhan and Ishti are treated very auspicious days by devotees of Vaishnava Sampradaya, they celebrate Purnima and Amavasya as very sacred days where people observe fasts and perform puja. Anvadhan is observed before Ishti.

Anvadhan 2021: vrat and puja vidhi

On the Anvadhan day, devotees observe a day-long fast, which starts from Sunrise to till sighting of the Moon. People conclude their fast after havan.

After completion of Agnihotra or havan by Vaishnava Sampradaya people, Anvadhan is performed, which simply means adding fuel to the sacred fire lit for Agnihotra.

Prayers and rituals are performed by devotees to seek blessings of Lord Vishnu to fulfill all of their aspirations and desires

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal