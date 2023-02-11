Anti-Valentine's Week Full List 2023: Slap To Breakup Day, Complete List Of All The Days Of The Week

WITH THE culmination of the week of love, the is Valentine's week, comes Anti-Valentine's week. The anti-valentine week is celebrated after Valentine's week which is on February 14. This week is completely unrelated to love and romance. The anti-valentine week begins on February 15 and continues till February 21. Look below for the complete list of days that follow this week.

Slap Day 2023: February 15, 2023

The anti-valentine week begins with Slap Day every year on February 15. This is the day for people who want to slap their ex who cheated on them or gave them heartbreak. However, this day is also an opportunity for you to slap those feelings of hatred and sadness and move on.

Kick Day 2023: February 16, 2023

Kick day falls on February 16 every year. It is a perfect occasion to kick all the negativities and bad vibes from your life.

Perfume Day 2023: February 17, 2023

The anti-valentine is celebrated on February 17 as Perfume Day. It is an ideal day to gift your loved ones their favourite brand of perfumes and make them feel loved.

Flirt Day 2023: February 18, 2023

The flirt day is observed on February 18 every day. On this day, flirting indicates a bond between friends and couples. It is an ideal day to approach someone you like and impress them with a pickup line.

Confession Day 2023: February 19, 2023

Another day in the anti-valentine week is Confession day, celebrated on February 19 every year. It is a great day to confess all your qualities. You can confess the feelings you have been hiding from the person you like.

Missing Day 2023: February 20, 2023

Missing day falls on February 20 every year during the anti-valentine week. It does not harm to take some moments and miss the people who are no more with you or are distant due to some reasons.

Breakup Day 2023: February 21, 2023

The last and final day of the anti-valentine week is celebrated as Breakup Day. It is observed every year on February 21 and marks the culmination of the anti-valentine week. If you're tired of being in a toxic relationship, take this day as an opportunity and get out of that relationship.