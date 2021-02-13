For the single people, this week of love was nothing less than a never-ending year. However, do not worry because your time is finally here as there is anti-valentine's week for you people., check out the list:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Love is in the air! Everything around is all decked up in red hearts and white furs, and this is giving major missing out chills to the singles out there. For the single people, this week of love was nothing less than a never-ending year. However, do not worry because your time is finally here as there is anti-valentine's week for you people. The unromantic days starts after the day of love- Valentine's Day.

The anti-valentine week kickstarts from Slap Day and it ends with Breakup Day. The anti-valentine week starts taking place on February 15 and ends on February 21.

Here is a list of unromantic days of anti-valentine's week 2021:

Slap Day- February 15, 2021

This day is for the people who want to get over a person who cheated on them, and by this, we do not mean that you should literally slap them. On this day, you can just slap the feelings out for that person and should start exploring.

Kick Day- February 16, 2021

We all have had negative thoughts and bad vibes altogether, and sometimes that comes from the toxic people in life. So, this day is the right time to kick those toxic people out of your lives.

Perfume Day- February 17, 2021

This day is just to treat yourself right as you've had enough and now is the time to dust off all the negativity and wear that amazing perfume and smell good.

Flirting Day- February 18, 2021

It's the day to come up with your best pickup lines and flirt with the one you've been waiting to ask out for so long. This day gives you the perfect occasion for it, so go ahead and shoot your shot.

Confession Day- February 19,2021

On this day, you can confess your feeling to your crush or someone who you are seeing. This day gives you the right moment to open up with each other.

Missing Day- February 20, 2021

If you were just ignoring that person who you are missing and are not saying it out loud. You have the perfect occasion to make the move and say it out to them that 'you miss them'.

Breakup Day- February 21

Waiting for the right moment to end the relationship? You certainly can't find any better day, so go ahead and get rid of that toxic person from your life, by breaking up.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma