All everyone talks about is love and Valentine's week as the month of February starts. But, many singles are all about Anti-Valentine's week which kicks starts just a day after Valentine's Day. The whole week of Valentine is about love and promises and all the mushy things but Anit-Valentine's week as the name suggests is all things opposite.

While the concept behind the celebration of Valentine's day is clear, the significance of this Anti-Valentine week is still unclear. The week is all about negative feelings on love and romance. One may call Anti-Valentine's week 'Single's Week' too. The week starts from Slap Day on February 15 and ends with Breakup Day on February 21st.

Here's everything you need to know about Anti-Valentine's week 2022:

Anti-Valentine week 2022 full list date:

Slap Day 2022: February 15, 2022

Kick Day 2022: February 16, 2022

Perfume Day 2022: February 17, 2022

Flirt Day 2022: February 18, 2022

Confession Day 2022: February 19, 2022

Missing Day 2022: February 20, 2022

Breakup Day 2022: February 21, 2022

Slap Day 2022:

Just a day after Valentine's Day, Slap Day 2022 is celebrated. People on this day usually slap thier pals or their cheater ex. The day is fun for friends and partner's who were cheated in a relationship.

Kick Day 2022:

As the name suggests, On this day people kick each other literally and if you have a cheating partner who made you all kinds of promises and broke them eventually then this opportunity is perfect.

Perfume Day 2022:

This is the third day of Valentine's week and On this day, gift him/her a perfume of your partner's favorite brand, which is they will buy next.

Flirting Day 2022:

As the name suggests, Flirting day is the official day on which you can flirt with your long-time crush. You can also meet someone new and experience all things fresh.

Confession Day 2022:

The day is followed by Flirting Day as on this day people usually confess or express thier feelings if any to their someone special and if yes, start a new relation.

Missing Day 2022:

On this day let someone know that you miss him/ her and they are special in your life. It is not necessary that someone special is always a love interest but it can be your friends, family or siblings too.

Breakup Day 2022:

If you have had enough! and just want to let go of your toxic relationship, then this day is for breaking hearts. Many love couples split up on this day because they are not happy with each other or the love has worn off from thier relationship.

Posted By: Ashita Singh