New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Annkoot Puja, popularly know as Govardhan Puja, is considered to be one of the most auspicious days of the year. The Annkoot or Govardhan is a significant aspect of the 5-day long festivities of Diwali. Annkoot, just as similarly described as Govardhan, means a mountain of food, which Hindu families prepare during the Govardhan Puja and offer it deities.

The festival of Annkoot is dedicated to Lord Krishna. This year, the festival of Annkoot/Govardhan Puja will be celebrated on November 15, Sunday, right a day after the festival of lights, Diwali. Devotees prepare a mountain from different varieties of dishes and offer it to Lord Krishna and other deities worshipped during the festivities of Diwali, as a way to express their thanks and gratitude to Lord Krishna for his uncountable blessing bestowed upon the humankind. Annkoot preparation majorly comprises of dishes made from cereals such as wheat, rice, green leafy vegetables, gram flour curry among others.

Govardhan Puja Day, Date and Time

The festival is celebrated during the Karthik month of the Hindu calendar. This year, it will be celebrated on November 15. The ideal timings for Govardhan Puja are from 3:26 pm to 5:40 pm in the evening.

Govardhan Puja Pratahkal Muhurat: 6:42 to 8:51

Duration: 2 Hours 9 Mins

Govardhan Puja Sayankal Muhurat: 15:18 to 17:27

Duration: 2 Hours 9 Mins

The Govardhan Puja is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra. According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Krishna saved the people of Gokul against the destruction of Lord India with the help of Govardhan Parvat (mountain). On this day, devotees cook 56 different dishes, known as Chhappan Bhog, offer it to Lord Krishna.

Before offering the Chhappan Bhog, the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed by milk and decorated with bright clothes and jewellery. Devotees then offer Chhappan Bhog to Lord Krishna and perform Govardhan Arti. After the completion of Govardhan Arti, the Chhappan Bhog is distributed among the family and friends as a mark to honour Lord Krishna.

Posted By: Talib Khan