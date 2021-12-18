New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Goddess Annapurna is an avatar of Goddess Parvati. It was on the Purnima Tithi of Margashirsha month, she took an avatar. So annually on this auspicious day, devotees observe Annapurna Jayanti. As the name suggests, she is the Goddess of food and nourishment--the word 'Anna' in Hindi signifies 'food' while 'Purna' implies 'complete'.

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Goddess Annapurna and Goddess Parvati for a healthy life. Also, Mata Annapurna is worshipped with Shodashopachara puja. this year, the auspicious day will be observed on December 19, 2021.

Annapurna Jayanti 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: December 19, Sunday

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:24 AM on Dec 18, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 10:05 AM on Dec 19, 2021

Annapurna Jayanti 2021: Legend

As per Hindu texts, it was on this day Goddess Parvati disappeared from Kalasha Parvat after a fight with Lord Shiva over food being essential for survival. Her absence led to famine across the Earth. Seeing this, Lord Shiva realised the importance of the food and headed towards Varanasi, the only place on Earth where food was available. He visited Goddess Annapurna (Goddess Parvati) with a begging bowl.

As per another legend, when Lord Shiva appeared as a beggar after a massive famine hit, Goddess Parvati took the avatar of Goddess Annapurna to bless everyone will food.

There are various temples dedicated to Goddess Annapurna in India. So on Annapurna Jayanti, devotees visit these temples and pay ode to the Goddess Annapurna.

Annapurna Jayanti 2021: Puja Vidhi

-Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

-Offer flower, incense stick, and bhog to Goddess Annapurna

-Take a vow to observe strict fast

-Worship Goddess Annapurna and Goddess Parvati and read vrat Katha.

-Conclude the puja by performing aarti

-Break the fast after moonrise

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv