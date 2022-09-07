Anant Chaturdashi 2022: Know Date, Auspicious Timings, Rituals And Other Details Here

The ongoing celebrations of the 10-day long festival Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing across the country. People are in complete festive mood and are celebrating it with great enthusiasm. The grand celebrations coupled with beautiful decorations and delicious food. The atmoshphere is full of jubiliation and cheerfulness. With Ganesh Chaturthi almost coming to an end, Anant Chaturdashi is commencing.

Anant Chaturdashi this year will be celebrated on September 9. It is the last day of the 10 day long festival Ganesh Chaturthi and is mainly celebrated by the Hindus and Jains. Anant Chaturdashi is particularly an essential day in the Jain calendar. It is a notable day to worship Lord Vishnu in Anant form.

Anant Chaturdashi 2022 will be celebrated on September 9. According to the Drik Panchang, the time for the festival is from 09:02 PM IST on September 8 to 06:07 PM IST on September 9 .

According to the beliefs, on this day Lord Ganesha travels to Mount Kailash. On this ocassion, the Idol of Hindu Diety is immersed in the water. It is also believed that on this day Lord Vasupujya, the 12th Tirthankara attained nirvana.

On this auspicious day, Pandavas observed a whole day fast to win the war against Kauravas and they won the war. People worship Satyanarayana, an eternal form of Lord Vishnu during Anant Chaturdashi. As a part of the celebration, people observe a day long fast and tie sacred thread while performing the Puja. According to the traditions, devotees have to wake up early in the morning at the Brahma Muharat, complete all their chores, then place a Brass Kalash on red cloth at eastern side of their homes and Ashoka leaves and coconut is to be placed on the Kalash. The people who perform fasting on Anant Chaturdashi attain lifelong happiness and success as Lord Vishnu is impressed.

A bhog is prepared by the devotees that is offered to the Deity which should include jaggery. Bhog is afterwards offered to cows. Wearing of Anant Sutra is very crucial while offering the bhog. The rituals performed on Anant Chaturdashi help the devotees to get rid of their family problems, diseases and financial problems.