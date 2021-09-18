Anant Chaturdashi 2021: Ananta Chaturdashi is also significant as on this day, Lord Ganesha bids adieu to Earth, and Lord Ganesha devotees perform visarjan puja.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Anant Chaturdashi 2021 is one of the significant days to worship Lord Vishnu. As per Hindu belief, his Ananta form existed before the universe was created, and he was the one who produced Lord Brahma from a lotus blooming out of his navel. Ananta in Sanskrit means eternal or endless. Every year, on the Chaturthi tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha, this auspicious day is observed. This year, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on September 19, 2021.

On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and tie the sacred thread 'Anant Sutra' to seek blessings for a prosperous and peaceful life. Ananta Chaturdashi is also significant as on this day, Lord Ganesha bids adieu to Earth, and Lord Ganesha devotees perform visarjan puja.

Anant Chaturdashi 2021: Date and Shubh Muhurat

Date: September 19, Sunday

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:59 AM on September 19, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 05:28 AM on September 20, 2021

Puja Muhurat - 06:08 AM to 05:28 AM, September 20

Anant Chaturdashi 2021: Significance

As per Hindu mythology, before the creation of the universe, Lord Vishnu existed in the Ananta form, and he was the only one who produced Lord Brahma. Hence, he is also known as Anant Padmanabhaswamy. Also, in Thiruvananthapuram (the city of Lord Ananta), Kerala, a temple named Anant Padmanabhaswamy Temple is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Ananta Chaturdashi also holds significance for the Jain community, and the day is known as Anant Chaudas. It is the last day of the 10-days long Paryushana event, which they observed this month. A day after Anant Chudas is observed as Kshamavani, as per Jain belief, on this day, Lord Vasupriya—the 12th Tirthankara attained Nirvana.

Anant Chaturdashi 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear fresh cloths

- Collect all the puja samaghiri

- Do tilak to Lord Vishnu and offer flowers, incense sticks etc.

- Offer prayers and chant mantras

- Conclude the puja by offering prasad and performing aarti

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv