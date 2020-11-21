Amla Navami 2020: The festival of Amla Navami is celebrated on the Navami date of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. On the day of Akshaya Navami, Lord Vishnu and Shiva reside in the Amla tree.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The ninth day (Navami) of Kartik Shukla Paksha is celebrated as Amla Navami. On this day, there is a ritual to worship the Amla tree. On 23 November this year, Amla Navami is being celebrated. It is believed that Lord Vishnu resides in Amla on the day of Amla Navami. On this day, women perform pooja under the gooseberry tree. On this day, Suhagan (married) women offer milk to the root of the Amla tree and tie the raw thread in Amla. At many places, brahmins are fed under the Amla tree on Shukla Paksha Navami.

To signify the observance of this day, devotees refer to a story written in Hindu scriptures. According to the legend, Goddess Lakshmi once came to visit the earth. On the way, she desired to worship Lord Vishnu and Shiva together. Lakshmi Mata wondered how Vishnu and Shiva could be worshiped together. Then, she realised that the quality of basil and vine are found in amla. Tulsi is dear to Lord Vishnu and Bel is to Shiva. So, she worshiped Amla and please both Lord Shiva and Vishnu.

Puja Muhurat

Amla Navami is celebrated 9 days after Diwali. It is advised to worship Amla Tree before the sun rises. The best time to worship Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and Amla Tree is 4:15 am to 5:00 am on November 23.

Puja Vidhi

Amla tree is worshiped before sunrise by bathing. Offer milk in the amla root and offer prayers to the holy tree with roli, akshat, flower, smell etc. After that, after doing seven circumambulations of the Amla tree, light the lamp. Then listen to the story or read it.

Importance of Amla Tree

According to Padma Purana, this sacred fruit is considered to be pleasing and auspicious to Lord Shri Vishnu. By eating this fruit, humans become free from all sins. Eating Amla increases lifespan. Drinking juice of Amaval leads to the accumulation of religion and bathing with its water removes poverty and all kinds of opulence are attained.

Posted By: Srishti Goel