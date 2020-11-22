Amla Navami 2020: Also known as 'Akshay Navami', this day has special significance to Lord Vishnu and his spouse Goddess Lakshmi.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amla Navami, which is popularly known as 'Akshaya Navami', is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This day is also known as 'Satya Yugadi' because many devotees believe that 'Satya Yuga' began on this day.

Amla Navani has a special significance to Lord Vishnu and his spouse Goddess Lakshmi and that's why devotees worship Amla tree on this all-important day.

Why people worship Lord Vishnu on Amla Navami?

According to Hindu Legends, demon 'Kushmanda' was killed by Lord Vishnu on this day and which is why his devotees celebrate it as 'Kushmanda Navami'.

How Amla Navami is observed?

Amla Navami is celebrated with a lot of zeal and zest as devotees believe that worshipping Lord Vishnu with utmost dedication on this day will grant them salvation (moksha). Therefore, people worship Lord Vishnu on Amla Navami and offer donations.

What are the rituals performed on Amla Navami?

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Later, they visit temples and perform different kinds of rituals. One such ritual is making thirty squares, known as 'Kotha', by using turmeric powder which is filed with different kinds of pulses. Later, the devotees perform the puja and pray for their success and good health. Some devotees also observe fast on this auspicious day.

Amla Navami 2020 Date and Time:

This year, Amla Navami will be observed on November 23. The Purvahna time is from 6:40 am to 12:22 pm. On the other hand, the Navami tithi will begin at 4:57 am on November 23 and continue till 7:21 am on November 24.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma