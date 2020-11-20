Amla Navami 2020: It is also believed that eating under the Amla tree on this day removes poverty from one's life and all wishes of the devotees are fulfilled.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The festival of Amla Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar every year. According to the Hindu beliefs, devotees worship Amla (Indian gooseberry) tree and seek blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on this day. The festival is also known as Akshaya Navami.

Amla Navami Date and Time:

The festival of Amla Navmi is celebrated nine days after the festival of lights Diwali. This year the Akshaya Navami will be observed on November 23, Monday.

Akshaya Navami Purvahna time - November 23, 2020 - 6:40 am to 12:22 pm.

Navami Tithi begins - November 23, 2020, at 4:57 am.

Navami Tithi ends - November 24, 2020 at 7:21 am.

Amla Navami Significance:

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva inhabit Amla on the day of Amla Navami. On this day worshipping Amla tree maintains health and prosperity. It is also believed that eating under a gooseberry tree on this day removes poverty from one's life and all wishes of the devotees are fulfilled.

According to the legend, Goddess Lakshmi started the practice of worshipping and eating food under Amla tree on Amla Navami. The legend says that Maa Lakshmi once visited the earth, and on the way, she wished to worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. Goddess Lakshmi came to the earth and thought that how can Lord Vishnu and Shiva be worshipped together. Then she remembered that the qualities of basil and vine are found together in amla.

Amla Navami Puja Vidhi:

On Amla Navami, women take bath in the morning and clean the place where the Amla tree located. After cleaning, devotees stand in east direction under the Amla tree and offer water and milk to it. After the puja, devotees wrap cotton around the tree and perform the circumambulation. In the end, they remove the amla aarti and wish the family happiness and prosperity.

Posted By: Talib Khan