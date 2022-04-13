New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar or Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was known as the father of the Indian constitution. Each year on April 14th, people celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 to mark the birth anniversary of one of the great personalities of Indian politics. Dr. Ambedkar Jayanti was publicly celebrated in Pune in 1928 by one Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay, an ‘Ambedkarite’ and a social activist.

For his works, he was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1990. He was known for taking a stand for what is right and he stood for the rights of the lower cast and women in the country. As people will celebrate 131st Ambedkar Jayanti and remember the great leader this year, here are the top inspirational quotes by the B R Ambedkar.

Top inspirational and motivational quotes of Dr. BR Ambedkar:

"The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism."

"If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help which is the best help."

"History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics. Vested interests have never been known to have willingly divested themselves unless there was sufficient force to compel them"

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality, and fraternity."

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society.”

Though I was born a Hindu, I solemnly assure you that I will not die as a Hindu.”

“Life should be great rather than long."

"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."

" Political tyranny is nothing compared to the social tyranny and a reformer who defies society is a more courageous man than a politician who defies Government."

"The history of India is nothing but a history of a mortal conflict between Buddhism and Brahminism."

“If I find the constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it.”

“They cannot make history who forget history."

“Be Educated, Be Organised, and Be Agitated."

"Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people."

"Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering. Otherwise, both will wither and die."

"Constitutional morality is not a natural sentiment. It has to be cultivated. We must realise that our people have yet to learn it. Democracy in India is only a top-dressing on an Indian soul which is essentially undemocratic."

"The relationship between husband and wife should be one of closest friends."

" Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age."

"Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle."

"Religion is for man and not man for religion."

"A bitter thing cannot be made sweet. The taste of anything can be changed. But poison cannot be changed into nectar."

"To my mind, there is no doubt that this Gandhi age is the dark age of India. It is an age in which people, instead of looking for their ideals in the future, are returning to antiquity."

"One can quite understand vegetarianism. One can quite understand meat-eating. But it is difficult to understand why a person who is a flesh-eater should object to one kind of flesh, namely cow's flesh. This is an anomaly which call for explanation."

Posted By: Ashita Singh