New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Pitru Paksha also known as Mahalaya Paksha is a period of fifteen lunar days when Hindus appease their ancestors through prayers and special rituals. In North India Purnimant Calendar is followed therefore fifteen days period during Krishna Paksha of Ashwin month is Pitru Paksha period.

In South India, the Amavasyant calendar is followed so fifteen days period during Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapad month is dedicated to Pitru Paksha. Bhadrapad Purnima which is also known as Proshthapadi Purnima is though not a part of Pitru Paksha but is an auspicious day for paying homage to ancestors.

Amavasya Shraddha is also known as Sarvapitri Moksha Amavasya. Amavasya Shraddha is on October 6th, 2021, Wednesday.

Amavasya Shraddha 2021: Date and time

Amavasya tithi begins - October 5, 2021, at 07:04 pm

Amavasya tithi ends - October 6, 2021, at 04:34 pm

Kutup Muhurat - 11:45 am - 12:32 pm

Rohina Muhurat - 12:32 pm - 01:19 pm

Aparahna Kaal - 01:19 pm - 03:40 pm

Sunrise 06:16 am

Sunset 06:01 pm

Amavasya Shraddha: Significance



The last day of Pitru Paksha is known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya. Amavasya Tithi is the most significant day of Pitru Paksha. Shraddha rituals of those who left this world on the Purnima Tithi is done on Amavasya. If the date of death of any family member is not known then Shraddha can be performed on Amavasya. If due to any reason Shraddha could not be performed on the Tithi of death of any family member then Shraddha can be performed on the Amavasya.

Pitru Paksha Shraddha are Parvan Shraddhas and Kutup Muhurat and Rohina Muhurat are considered auspicious times to perform Shraddhas. Muhurat after that remains till Aparahna Kala gets over. At the end of the Shraddha Tarpan is performed. Pitru Paksha is considered to be inauspicious time to begin new things in Hindus.



Amavasya Shraddha: Rituals

Shraddha rituals consist of these main activities-

- Vishwadeva Sthapana

After taking bath and wearing clean clothes Vishwadeva Sthapana is done.

- Pindadan is done with respect to the departed soul.

- Pindadan is done, a rounded heap of rice, cow milk, ghee, sugar and honey are made. This is called Pinda. With devotion and respect, the Pinda are offered to the ancestors.

- Tarpan is done with the belief that ancestors are appeased by it. Along with black til (sesame) and Jau (barley) water is poured slowly from a pot during the ritual of Tarpan.

- Lord Vishnu and Yama are worshipped.

- Food is first offered to the cow then to crow, the dog and to ants.

- After that Brahmans are served with food and dakshina.

- Many people distribute food in orphanage and in old age homes.

- Donations on this day is treated as very rewarding.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal