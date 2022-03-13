New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amalaki Ekadashi is observed on the 11th day in Shukla Paksha of Phalguna month, and it falls between Maha Shivaratri and Holi. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi reside in the Amalaki tree, also known as Indian Gooseberry, on this day. Lord Vishnu devotees observe fast to get rid of their sins and offer prayers to the Amalaki tree. Amalaki Ekadashi is one of the auspicious Ekadashi out of 24 Ekadashis, and this year, it will be observed on March 14, 2022.

According to drikpanchang.com,

Amalaki Ekadashi 2022 Date: March 14

Ekadashi Tithi 2022 Begins: 10:21AM on March 13

Ekadashi Tithi 2022 Ends: 12:05 PM on March 14

Amalaki Ekadashi 2022 Vrat Vidhi:

On this day, Lord Vishnu devotees observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings.

Wake up early on this day and wear clean clothes.

Bath Lord Vishnu with Gangajal, offer him clean clothes, light incense stick, offer flowers and do tilak.

Offer him panchamrit and various sweets as prasad, and later distribute them among family members and needy people.

visit the Amalaki tree and offer prayers and water.

On this day, do some charity as well.

Parana Day: March 15 Parana Time: 06:32 AM to 08:56 AM On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment: 01.12 PM

As mentioned on drikpanchang.com, Parana means breaking the fast. Ekadashi Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is essential to do Parana within Dwadashi Tithi unless Dwadashi is over before sunrise. Failing to do Parana within Dwadashi is similar to an offence. Parana should not be done during Hari Vasara. One should wait for Hari Vasara to get over before breaking the fast. Hari Vasara is the first one-fourth duration of Dwadashi Tithi. The most preferred time to break the fast is Pratahkal. One should avoid breaking the fast during Madhyahna. If because of some reason, one is not able to break the fast during Pratahkal then one should do it after Madhyahna.

