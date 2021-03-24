Out of 24 Ekadashis, Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 is one of the most auspicious Ekadashi. on this day, the divine powers of the universe, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi resides in the tree and blesses the devotees.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Amalaki Ekadashi, also known as Amalaka Ekadashi, is one of the auspicious Ekadashis for Hindus. Every year on the 11th day in Shukla Paksha of Phalguna month, the day is observed. This year, Amalaki Ekadashi will be observed on March 25, 2021. On this day, devotees offer prayers to Amalaki (Indian Gooseberry) tree and observe fast to get rid of their sins. As per Hindu mythology, on this day, the divine powers of the universe, Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi resides in the tree and blesses the devotees.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Date:

On March 25, 2021, Amalaka Ekadashi will be observed by devotees of Lord Vishnu.

Amalaki Ekasashi 2021 Tithi:

This year, Ekadashi will commence at 10:23 am and will conclude at 09:47 am on March 25.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Vrat vidhi:

On this day, Lord Vishnu devotees observe a day-long fast to seek his blessings.

Wake up early on this day and wear clean clothes.

Bath Lord Vishnu with Gangajal, offer him clean clothes, light incense stick, offer flowers and do tilak.

As prasad, offer him panchamrit and various sweets and later distribute them among family members and needy people.

Also, visit the Amalaki tree and offer prayers and water.

On this day, do some charity to get rid of past sins.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Parana Tithi:

Devotees do Parana the next day. This year it will be observed on March 26, between 6:18 am to 8:21 am.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2021 Significance:

Out of 24 Ekadashis, this is one of the most auspicious Ekadashi. On this day, whosoever offer prayers to Lord Vishnu will seek his blessings and salvation. Another reason for the worship of this tree is it has medicinal qualities. Gooseberry or Amala is widely used in Ayurveda to cure diseases as it is rich in Vitamin C.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv