New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Holy month of Ramadan is about to come to an end. People on Friday (April 29) will celebrate Jumma Tul Wida. The day is celebrated with great fervour across India. Jumma Tul Wida, or Alvida Jumma, which means Friday of Farewell marks the beginning of a new Islamic month. On this day all the Muslims offer namaz and also do social work.

On this day, Muslims wake up early in the morning, take bath, and wear new clothes and cap. They offer prayers and also recite the holy book Quran. According to religious beliefs, acts like helping the poor and needy during this day bring prosperity and blessings.

As the day is right around the corner, here we have brought you warm wishes, quotes, messages, and images to share with your friend and family. Also, you can use them as your Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram status.

Alvida Jumma 2022: Wishes

Ramadan has a very short tenure which passes in counting, but the practice self-restraint stays long. Goodbye Ramadan! Alvida Ramadan Jumma 2022!

Ramadan is over in the blink of an eye but the happiest stay long for the better. Alvida Jumma Mubarak.

With Ramzan, the gates of the heaven are opened and dua is accepted, use it against your problems. Alvida Jumma Mubarak 2022!

May Allah guide you after this Ramadan and throughout your life. Alvida Jumma 2022!

Ramadan is over donate alms to the poor and feed the hungry. Goodbye Ramadan! Alvida Ramadan Jumma 2022!

With the most sacred day, with the countless blessings and mercies of Allah. May this Juma lighten your life with the teachings of Islam and protect you from calamity. Have a blessed Friday Juma Tul Wida Mubarak!

Ramadan is saying us goodbye and so as Jumma Tul Wida has come once again in our lives. May Ramadan come again and again in your lives. Goodbye Ramadan!

May your wishes be fulfiled! Alvida Jummah 2022!

We wish you and your family an amazing Eid! Alvida Jummah 2022!

May the almighty accept all your wishes and accomplish them. Alvida Mubarak!

May Allah guide you throughout your life, not just during Ramadan. Alvida Jumma!

Eid Greetings to you and your whole family! May the almighty assist you!

Alvia Jumma 2022: Messages

May the auspicious occasion of Jumat Ul Vida bring along many more joys and smiles for you and your family members. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul Vida to you.

May the celebrations of Jumat Ul Vida infuse your life with high spirits and bring along new hopes in your life. A very Happy Jumat Ul Vida to you.

Before the auspicious month of Ramadan ends, let us offer the best of the prayers to Allah to seek his love and blessings. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul Vida to you.

Warm wishes on the occasion of Jumat Ul Vida to you and your loved ones. May you all are always blessed with happiness, health and prosperity.

May Allah is always there to shower you with his choicest blessings. Wishing a very Happy Jumat Ul Vida to you and your family.

May we are forgiven for all the sins that have committed and are blessed with blessings of Allah. A very Happy Jumat Ul Vida to you.

On the occasion of Jumat Ul Vida, I wish that each and every day of your life is showered with goodness and happiness. Jumat Ul Vida Mubarak to you and your loved ones.

May the auspicious occasion of Jumat Ul Vida bring along many more joys and smiles for you and your family members. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul Vida to you.

May the celebrations of Jumat Ul Vida infuse your life with high spirits and bring along new hopes in your life. A very Happy Jumat Ul Vida to you.

Before the auspicious month of Ramadan ends, let us offer the best of the prayers to Allah to seek his love and blessings. Warm wishes on Jumat Ul Vida to you.

Alvida Jumma 2022: Quotes

"Conquer your lustful desires and your wisdom will be perfected." -Imam Ali (AS)

"The remembrance of Allah brings Tranquility to hearts." -Imam Ali (AS)

Prophet Muhammad said, "He who gives iftar to another fasting person shall earn reward equivalent to a fasting man without detracting from the reward of the latter."

“Things come apart; the centre can no longer hold; the world is thrown into doubt… The greatest is lack of belief, while the poorest are filled with passion.” – Alvida Mubarak

“Creating the future is the best way to predict it.” – Alvida Mubarak

“Be happy if you want to be happy.” – Alvida Mubarak

“Creativity is a limited resource.” “You have more of something if you use it.” – Alvida Mubarak

“Never, ever, ever, Always keep your head held high. Face the world squarely in the eyes.” – Alvida Mubarak

If something is wrong you can fix it right now. However, fix the worry, as worry never fixes anything. Alvida Mubarak 2022!

When the doors of happiness open, never let them close. Be a part of them. Alvida Jummah 2022.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen