New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Holy month of Ramadan is about to come to an end, and people from the Muslim community will celebrate Jumma Tul Wida, or Alvida Jumma, which means Friday of Farewell. The day carries a lot of importance for the Muslims across the world who observe fast during Ramadan. People observe Alvida Jumma on the last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2022: Date

The auspicious day of Jumma Tul Wida is celebrated on the last Friday of the holy month. This year the auspicious day will be celebrated on April 29. All prayers offered on the day of Jumma Tul Wida are considered very special.

Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2022: Significance

The auspicious day of Alvia Jumma signifies the conclusion of Ramzan prayers, and it also marks the beginning of a new Islamic month. All the Muslims across the world consider this day very special and offer their prayers to Allah. The Jumma Tul Wida is celebrated with great fervour every year.

Ramadan Alvida Jumma 2022: Celebration

On this day, people offer prayers and recite chapters from the Holy book of the Quran. In order to get blessings from Allah, Muslims also involve themselves in social work.

The Holy month of Ramadan started on April 3 and will come to an end on May 2. People across the globe will celebrate the festival of Eid al-Fitr on May 3. During the month of Ramadan, people observe a fast also called Roza. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is a month-long festival.

The fast or also known as Roza, begins by consuming Sehri, which is referred as a predawn meal and to break the fast, Muslims feast on Iftaar, which is the nightly meal that breaks the fast after the evening prayer. Muslims during this Holy month recite the Holy book Quran and offer 5 times prayer a day.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen