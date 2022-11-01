All Saints' Day 2022: Why And How This Special Day Is Celebrated In Different Parts Of The World

All Saints' Day 2022: Celebrated every year on the next day of Halloween, All Saints' Day holds great importance and relevance in Christianity.

By Prerna Targhotra
Tue, 01 Nov 2022 01:48 PM IST
Minute Read
All Saints' Day 2022: Why And How This Special Day Is Celebrated In Different Parts Of The World
All Saints' Day 2022: (Image Credits: Pexels)

WITH the culmination of Halloween celebrations, the following day of Halloween is observed as All Saint's Day. Also referred to as the Day of the Dead, Hallowmas, the Feast of All Saints and Solemnity of All Saints, this day is celebrated on November 01 every year to honour all the saints by the Church.

It is a Christian solemnity celebrated in honour of every saint of the church. It is celebrated widely in different parts of the world including Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Austria, the United States and Poland among others.

All Saints' Day 2022: History

The exact history of All Saint's Day is still unclear. Originally, on May 13 in 609 AD, Pope Boniface IV dedicated the temple in Pantheon as a church in the honour of Virgin Mary and all saints, which was eventually established as All Saints Day.

All Saints' Day 2022: Celebrations

To commemorate this special day, people at large amounts visit the grave of their near and dear ones and offer flowers to them. Holding a vigil and offering prayers and flowers is a customary ritual of this day practised by people.

Also Read
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Do's And Dont's To Keep In Mind During Last Chandra..
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Do's And Dont's To Keep In Mind During Last Chandra..

Some Methodists observe this day for expressing their gratefulness to God for the lives and deaths of the saints. Whereas, in countries like Austria, Romania and Poland, lighting candles on the graves of their loved ones is an eminent ritual performed on this day. In some Latin communities, visiting the graves of family members and organising feasts is a way to celebrate this special day after Halloween.

Also Read
World Vegan Day 2022: 6 Benefits Of How Living The Vegan Life Benefits The..
World Vegan Day 2022: 6 Benefits Of How Living The Vegan Life Benefits The..

All Saints' Day 2022: Prayer

God, I can often forget that those who are saved are saints. No matter what my understanding of the word saint...I want to lift those who are a part of the Christian community and who still walk on this earth. May you give us zeal for our mission to spread the Gospel to the ends of the earth. And may you help me to be an encouragement to my fellow brother and sisters. When they stumble, help me to be the arms to lift them. When they need encouragement, help me to be the one to offer them solace. Amen.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.