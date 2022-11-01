All Saints' Day 2022: Why And How This Special Day Is Celebrated In Different Parts Of The World

WITH the culmination of Halloween celebrations, the following day of Halloween is observed as All Saint's Day. Also referred to as the Day of the Dead, Hallowmas, the Feast of All Saints and Solemnity of All Saints, this day is celebrated on November 01 every year to honour all the saints by the Church.

It is a Christian solemnity celebrated in honour of every saint of the church. It is celebrated widely in different parts of the world including Spain, Mexico, Portugal, Austria, the United States and Poland among others.

All Saints' Day 2022: History

The exact history of All Saint's Day is still unclear. Originally, on May 13 in 609 AD, Pope Boniface IV dedicated the temple in Pantheon as a church in the honour of Virgin Mary and all saints, which was eventually established as All Saints Day.

All Saints' Day 2022: Celebrations

To commemorate this special day, people at large amounts visit the grave of their near and dear ones and offer flowers to them. Holding a vigil and offering prayers and flowers is a customary ritual of this day practised by people.

Some Methodists observe this day for expressing their gratefulness to God for the lives and deaths of the saints. Whereas, in countries like Austria, Romania and Poland, lighting candles on the graves of their loved ones is an eminent ritual performed on this day. In some Latin communities, visiting the graves of family members and organising feasts is a way to celebrate this special day after Halloween.

All Saints' Day 2022: Prayer

God, I can often forget that those who are saved are saints. No matter what my understanding of the word saint...I want to lift those who are a part of the Christian community and who still walk on this earth. May you give us zeal for our mission to spread the Gospel to the ends of the earth. And may you help me to be an encouragement to my fellow brother and sisters. When they stumble, help me to be the arms to lift them. When they need encouragement, help me to be the one to offer them solace. Amen.