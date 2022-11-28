Alia Bhatt’s No Makeup Look: 6 Easy Steps To Look Effortlessly Beautiful

THE NEW Bollywood mom Alia Bhatt never misses a chance to throw major beauty goals with her natural-looking skin on her Instagram. According to Vogue, the Gully Boy fame often experiments with statement looks and accentuating one's natural features with a natural-looking effect. Along with her fabulous fashion style, her makeup look always stays on point and is a dream for girls in the country.

What Is 'No-Makeup' Makeup Look?

A no-makeup look usually refers to light and effortless makeup with minimal products in minimal time. It is a type of makeup that can be worn in minimum quantity to enhance your features in a natural and minimal way. A no-makeup look enhances one's natural beauty and is less likely to make you experience breakouts, pimples or blackheads.

Let's dive into Alia Bhatt's six easy-step makeup to look effortlessly beautiful.

Before starting with makeup, every girl out there should never skip the prepping of the skin according to your skin type which includes cleansing, moisturizing, deeply hydrating and nourishing the skin.

Step 1: The first step includes applying a lightweight foundation which suits your skin type and complexion with maximum coverage. A foundation provides better coverage, and sun protection is suitable for all skin types. It provides an even tone and smooth skin and acts as a base for the rest of the makeup.

Step 2: An essential part of any makeup look is eyebrows. Shaping and filling your eyebrows is necessary as eyebrows hold the power to change your look completely and the right eyebrow shape can add length and definition to your face.

Step 3: Any makeup look is incomplete without applying mascara. Mascara enhances the eyes, darkens lashes and volumizes eyes by making them look bigger and bold. Along with mascara, you can also opt to apply kajal if you like and see yourself changing into a beauty.

Step 4: To have a no makeup look, little blushy cheeks add beauty and highlight to the face. Apply a liquid or a cream-based blush onto your cheeks and nose tips to get a flawless look. It enhances the face shape and uplifts the makeup.

Step 5: By not overdoing your makeup, apply a subtle stroke of highlighter to provide a finishing touch to your makeup. Applying highlight not only highlights face features through cheekbones, forehead and chin, but it also enhances the complexion and makes the skin brighter and more beautiful.

Step 6: To get a finishing look, opt for either a lip balm or lipstick according to your makeup look to bring attention to your lips. It adds colour and texture to lips which enhances the overall look.