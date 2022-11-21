Alia Bhatt To Anushka Sharma: 5 Times Celebs Set The Internet On Fire With Their Maternity Fashion

BOLLYWOOD CELEBS never crumple to galvanize their fans with their fashion sense and style. Recently, numerous Bollywood divas welcomed their babies with utter love and joy. With eyeconic fashion and style, Bollywood celebs have rocked their pregnancy lives and have always been under the great spotlight.

From Alia Bhatt to Bipasha Basu, the Bollywood mammas have raised the fashion bar with their maternity clothing and style. Have a look below at some of the popular divas who set the internet on fire with their gorgeous maternity fashion.

1. Alia Bhatt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt ties the knot with Bollywood's most eligible bachelor, Ranbir Kapoor on April 22, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family members. She soon announced her pregnancy news which flooded the internet with joy and happiness. During her pregnancy period, the Heart of Stone star posted numerous photos on her Instagram wearing maternity clothes with minimal makeup. She soon launched her own maternity clothes brand named "Ed-a-Mamma" which revolves around sustainable and comfortable clothing for children.

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Happily married to the Nawaab of Bollywood, Sai Ali Khan, the diva Kareen Kapoor is a mother to two kids, Taimur and Jehangir Ali. She efficiently managed her professional and personal life during her pregnancy. During her both pregnancy periods, Bebo with her fashion reflected pregnancy maternity comfort.

3. Sonam Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

After four years of marriage with Anand Ahuja, Sonam Kapoor announced her pregnancy news and welcomed a baby boy in August 2022. The celebrity celebrated her pregnancy with bold fashion and continuously shared her experiences with her social media fans.

4. Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The internet was on fire when Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy in 2020. During her pregnancy journey, the actress consistently shared her experience with her fans and was upfront with her pregnancy fashion.

5. Bipasha Basu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

The Bollywood icon, Bipasha Basu welcomed a baby girl on November 12, 2022. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared the news with her fans and fans couldn't keep calm. During her pregnancy, the actress shared mesmerising pictures of her pregnancy photoshoot which has turned the internet upside down.