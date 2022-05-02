New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Akshaya Tritiya 2022 is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus in India that is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm across the country. Known as 'Akha Teej', this auspicious festival falls on the Shukla Paksha of the Vaisakha month in the Hindu calendar. This year the auspicious day is falling on May 3rd.

On this day people buy gold items or start new work as this day is considered highly auspicious for beginning new things. It is believed that buying a gold bar or gold jewellery will bring forth good luck and prosperity. Here are some wishes, quotes, greetings, messages, SMSs that you can share with your loved ones on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2022:

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Wishes

May This Akshaya Tritiya, Light Up for You – The Hopes of Times and Dreams for a Year Full of Smiles!

Sanskrit Word Akshaya Means One That Never Diminishes. May This Day of Akshaya Tritiya You Good Luck and Success Which Never Diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May This Akshaya Tritiya Bring the Hope of Happy Times for You Are Your Family!

May Lord Vishnu Bless You with Wealth and Prosperity on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

May Lord Bless You on This Auspicious Day of Akshaya Tritiya, and May It Be a New Beginning of Greater Prosperity, Success and Happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Tritiya.

May this Akshaya Tritiya Bring you prosperity and joy. Wish you a very Happy Akshay Tritiya.

May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May you witness tremendous luck and good fortune. Wish you a very happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May this new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you. The hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles! Wishing you a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

The term Akshaya in Sanskrit means the 'never diminishing one' or 'the one that grows perpetually'. Therefore, today, I hope and pray that everyone gets blessed with happiness and good health.

Here's extending my warm greetings on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

On the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, may you rid yourself of all your weaknesses and vices. May there be only goodness within.

This Akshaya Tritiya, may Lord Vishnu and Devi Lakshmi shower you with their choicest blessings. Here's wishing you and your family on this auspicious day.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Messages

Buy gold this Akshaya Tritiya and wealth and prosperity will walk to your home. May the gold bought or worn by you bring along all the wealth, happiness and never-diminishing good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Greetings

Let the Akshaya Tritiya light up all the darkness and give warmth to you and make this a memorable day to remember. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Let's make delicious sweets to lighten up the faces and bring joy to hearts on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022!

May this Akshaya Tritiya bring the best opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turn all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into huge achievements. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022!

Hope this Akshaya Tritiya gives you a chance to get closer to your loved ones and become a reason for the smile on their face. May God shower you with blessings and abundance in the year ahead.

May the tasty sweet bring lots of happiness and prosperity to your life this festive season. Happy Akshaya Tritiya!

Sending love and warm hugs to you and your family on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya!

You are the pilot of your plane, so I wish you achieve the energy and motivation to overcome all obstacles in your life. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022!

Posted By: Ashita Singh