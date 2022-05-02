New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu community. Also known as Akha Teej, it falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. It is believed that Akshaya Tritiya brings good luck and success. Sanskrit word Akshay is made from two words- a (not) and kshaya (diminish), which means never diminishing.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date

According to drik panchang, Akshaya Tritiya will fall on May 3, 2022, Tuesday.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Time

According to drik panchang, the puja muhurat of Akshaya Tritiya is from 5:40 AM to 12:19 PM on May 3. The duration of puja is 6 hours and 39 minutes. Moreover, the Tritiya tithi will begin at 5:18 AM on May 3, 2022, and will end at 7:32 AM on May 4, 2022.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 05:40 AM to 12:19 PM

Duration - 06 Hours 39 Mins

Tritiya Tithi Begins - 05:18 AM on May 03, 2022

Tritiya Tithi Ends - 07:32 AM on May 04, 2022

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Auspicious Timings to Buy Gold

It is believed that buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth. According to drik panchang, people can buy gold on Akshay Tritiya from 5:40 AM, May 3 to 5:39 AM, May 4. The duration of the auspicious timing is 23 hours 59 mins.

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 05:40 AM to 05:39 AM, May 04

Duration- 23 hours 59 mins.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: History

It is believed that on this day Ved Vyas Ji narrated and Lord Ganesha started writing the great epic Mahabharat. It is also said that Lord Parshuram the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born on this day. Moreover, devotees believe that on this day and holy river, Ganga descended from the heavens to the earth. People believe that Lord Krishna presented Pandavas with Akshay Patra on this day when they were in exile. On this day, Lord Krishna bestowed his friend Sudama with wealth.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav