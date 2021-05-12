Akshay Tritiya 2021 is falling on May 14 this year. Know about the puja vidhi, timings and more about the Hindu festival. Scroll down to read about its history and significance too.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Akshaya Tritiya is right around the corner. It is an annual springtime festival of Hindus which is celebrated on the third lunar day of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu month Vaishakha. It is a highly auspicious day for the Hindu community. Sanskrit word Akshay is made from two words- a (not) and kshaya (diminish), the literal meaning of Akshaya is 'never diminishing'. Therefore, it is believed that fruitful results of the good deeds done on this day never diminish and one always achieves what they deserve.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Date and timings

Tritiya starts- May 14,2021 4:08 am

Tritiya ends- May 15, 2021, 6:29 am

Puja muhurat- 06:17am to 12:15 pm

Time 5hrs. 57 min

Shubh muhurat to purchase gold

May 13, 2021 4:08 am to 6:17am

May 14, 2021 6:17 am to May 15, 2021 6:17 am

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: History

This day is important for a lot of reasons:

- On this day Ved Vyas ji narrated and Lord Ganesha started writing the great epic Mahabharat.

- Bhagirath efforts were fulfilled and on this day and holy river, Ganga descended from the heavens to the earth.

- Pleased with the worship of Kubera, Goddess Lakshmi assigned him the post of treasurer of God.

- Lord Parshuram the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu was born on this day.

- Goddess Annapurna was born on this day.

- Sudama, the underprivileged friend of Lord Krishna was bestowed with wealth.

- When Pandavs were on their exile, Lord Krishna presented them with Akshay Patra on this day.

- People who follow Jainism celebrate this day with devotion to commemorate their first God, Lord Adinath.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Significance

This day is believed to be the beginning of Treta Yuga. Akshaya Tritiya is ruled by Lord Vishnu, as per Hindu mythology Lord Vishnu is the preserver, therefore this day is treated as symbolic of fortune and good luck. On this day Sun and Moon are said to be at their best planetary positions. Both the body and mind are said to be purified on this day.

Akshaya Tritiya 2021: Puja vidhi

- Devotees take holy bath, offer barley into the sacred fire.

- Lord Vishnu with Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped on this day.

- Chant different mantras. 'Vishnu Sahastranama' is most recommended.

- Holy plant Tulsi's water is sprinkled all over.

- Akshat, flowers and bhog of sweets is offered to the God.

- Rice, fruits and clothes are distributed to the poor.

- Devotees of Lord Krishna apply sandalwood paste on the deity.

- Jains end their year-long tapasya by drinking sugarcane juice.

- Many people also consider it auspicious to buy gold on this day.

