New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The Sankashti Ganesha Chaturthi Vrat falling in Krishna Paksha or Paush of the Margashirsha month is called Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesha Chaturthi. It holds great significance for Hindu devotees as it is dedicated to Lord Ganesha. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and break it after sighting the Moon. However, when Sankashti Chaturthi falls in Margashirsha month then, devotees not just worship Lord Ganesha, but also Samanya Deva Peeta.

Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesha Chaturthi 2021: Date and Shubh Timing

Date: December 22, Saturday

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 04:52 PM on Dec 22, 2021

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 06:27 PM on Dec 23, 2021

Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesha Chaturthi 2021: Significance

As per Hindu belief, Lord Ganesha on this day appeared before Krishna Chaturthi at Chandrodaya (moonrise) to give her blessings after getting pleased by her austerities. Lord Ganesha also granted her wish to be eternally associated with the Lord and help devotees in getting rid of the obstacles coming their way. So devotees who observe fast on this day get the blessing of Lord Ganesha and get rid of all their troubles.

Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesha Chaturthi 2021: Puja Vidhi

- Wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes.

- Devotees are advised to perform the puja during Abhijeet or Vijaya Muhurat.

-Offer water, a fresh piece of cloth, akshat, Janeyu, kumkum, haldi, chandan, durva grass and incense sticks.

- Begin the puja rituals by doing meditation and then light an oil lamp in front of Lord Ganesha's idol.

- Chant mantras and read Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat katha.

-Offer bhog or modak laddoo as prasad and then distribute it among family members.

- Conclude the puja by performing aarti.

Akhuratha Sankashti Ganesha Chaturthi 2021: Mantras

Vakratunda Mahakaya, Surya Koti Samaprabaha

Nirvighnam Kurumedeva Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada

OM Gan Ganpataye Namah

OM Ekadantaya Viddhmahe, Vakratundaya Dheemahi Tanno Danti Prachodayat

