Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Check Date, Significance, Shubh Muhurat And Rituals Of The Day

THE AUSPICIOUS occasion of Sankasthi Chaturthi is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Every Hindu month calendar. It is observed in the honour of Lord Ganesha. The festival is among 13 Sankatahara Ganesha Chaturthi Vratas and Every Sankasthi Vrat has a specific name dedicated to it. This year the auspicious festival of Akhuratha Sankasthi is being celebrated on December 11, 2022 (Sunday).

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This day is observed on December 11, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 04:14 PM on December 11 and ends at 06:48 PM on December 12, 2022.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Significance

According to the holy scriptures, Lord Ganesha is known to be the Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles). The devotees who observe this fast can prevent every problem in their life. It is also believed that the devotees who observe this fast get relieved from all their sins and confer a place in Svananda Loka.

Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Rituals

On this special occasion, devotees observe a whole day-long fast and open their fasts after sightseeing the moon. Devotees get up early in the morning on the day, dedicate their day to Lord Ganesha and carry out his puja. Devotees lit lamps and offer durva grass and flowers to lord Ganesha. A special bhog is made and offered to the deity. Modak is the favourite bhog of Lord Ganesha and should be included in the puja rituals and bhog.