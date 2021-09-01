On Aja Ekadashi, Lord Vishnu devotees observe strict fast, offer prayers to him and perform puja. This year the special day is falling on September 3, 2021. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ekadashi is the eleventh Lunar day of each of the two lunar phases of the Hindu Vedic calendar. Ekadashi is a religious and pious Hindu vrat day dedicated to Lord Vishnu. On this day, Lord Vishnu devotees observe strict fast, offer prayers to him and perform puja.

It is observed on the Ekadashi day that is the eleventh day of Bhadrapad Hindu month. This festival is also called Ananda Ekadashi. This year, Aja Ekadashi will be celebrated on September 3, 2021.

Aja Ekadashi 2021: Date and time

Sunrise: September 03, 2021, 6:13 AM

Sunset: September 03, 2021, 6:38 PM

Dwadashi End Moment: September 04, 2021, 8:24 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: September 02, 2021, 6:22 AM

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: September 03, 2021, 7:44 AM

Hari Vasara End Moment: September 03, 2021, 1:54 PM

Parana Time: September 04, 6:13 AM - September 04, 8:24 AM

Aja Ekadashi: Significance

In Brahmavarta Purana, the importance of Ekadashi vrat is glorified. Lord Krishna narrated it to Pandava eldest son Yudhishthira.

Raja Harishchandra observed this fast and could get back his dead son as well his lost kingdom. Bhagwat Purana notes the observance of Ekadashi vrat by Ambarisha, a devotee of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that by doing this fast, with devotion one can get benefits of Ashwamegh Yagya. Devotees get rid of malefic planetary influences by this fast. All the sins are pardoned, heart and soul are purified, devotees get the path to salvation.

Aja Ekadashi: Rituals

Devotees take early bath, preferably with mud and sesame seeds.

Sanctified Kalash filled with water is kept on the puja place. Tie a red cloth on the mouth of the kalash. An idol of Lord Vishnu is placed.

A diya is lit in front of the idol.

Flower, naivedya and tulsi are offered.

Vishnu Sahastrnama, and Bhagwat Geeta are recited.

Meditation and vigil all night is observed.

A strict fast is observed. Fast continues from sunrise of Ekadashi to sunrise of next day.

Fast concludes the next day on Dwadashi day after food is served to Brahmans.

Rice is strictly not eaten on this day.

The fast helps in cleansing and repairing of dietary system.

Mantra

Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevay

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal