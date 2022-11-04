Air Quality Dips To Severe: 5 Home Remedies To Combat Smog And Air Pollution Hazards

PEOPLE OF Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country are experiencing severe air quality levels since post-Diwali festivities. The smog and pollution rising to severe levels have become a serious health hazard for the residents.

In accordance with dealing the severe air pollution, the government has taken some measures to help people deal with the situation and protect their health. However, to safeguard oneself from the harmful effects of poor air quality at individual levels, look below for some effective home remedies that can minimize the effects of air pollution and smog.

1. Tulsi Tea

The anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial compounds present in tulsi help in lowering the pollution levels in the air and minimize the ill effects of harmful pollution and smog. You can prepare your tulsi tea by adding ingredients such as tulsi, ginger or jaggery to get instant relief.

2. Peppermint Tea

Peppermint is an ingredient that soothes and relaxes the respiratory tract. It promotes lung stimulation and reduces the health effects caused by air pollution. Drinking peppermint tea can reduce seasonal allergies and is the most natural cleanser that detoxifies the body with antioxidants.

3. Warm Ghee

Consuming one tablespoon of warm ghee or massaging it on your nostril, feet and throat can provide relief from the health hazards caused by smog and pollution. Two drops of warm ghee in each nostril regularly in the morning and at night at bedtime can help you stay protected from the pollutants.

4. Wheatgrass

Wheatgrass works as a natural home remedy to neutralize the toxins and environmental pollutants in the body. The vitamins present in it fight free radicals and protect against inflammation. You can mix wheatgrass powder in a glass of water and consume it before your meal.

5. Olive Oil

According to the research of the US Environment Protection Agency, olive oil can protect blood vessels from the hazardous effects of air pollution. It is a natural ingredient which builds immunity and helps in maintaining overall health. You can use olive oil to cook your daily meals to prevent the harmful effects of severe air quality levels.