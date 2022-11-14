Air Pollution: 6 Plants To Keep In Your House Amid High Pollution

ACCORDING TO World Health Organization (WHO), around 4.3 people worldwide die because of poor air indoor air quality. Cleaning products, building materials, tobacco smoking and wood-burning stoves are some factors that lead to poor indoor air quality. Other causes include excess moisture, cooling systems, humidification devices, products for personal care or hobbies etc.

Plants help in improving indoor air quality through several mechanisms. They absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen through photosynthesis and act as natural air purifiers. Air pollutants in the houses such as formaldehyde from carpets, benzene from detergents, paints, furniture wax, volatile organic compounds from perfumes, hair sprays, air fresheners and biological pollutants from dust and fungi. To clean your indoor air quality, place the below-listed plants in your house.

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is an excellent plant which helps in removing harmful solvents from the air and cleans the indoor air quality. It emits oxygen at night time while simultaneously taking in carbon dioxide. You can keep it in your drawing room, near a window and see its magic.

2. Snake Plant

This plant purifies the air by absorbing harmful toxins in the air through leaves and produces pure oxygen. It is known for filtering formaldehyde, xylene, toluene and benzene from the air. They release a great amount of oxygen and add moisture to the air which helps in lessening the impact of airborne allergens like dust and dander.

3. Warneck Dracaena

It is one of the most effective plants in air purification. It helps in eliminating toxins such as xylene and formaldehyde from the air which are found in hairsprays and furniture varnish. Moreover, the houseplant has been linked to psychological benefits such as an increase in self-esteem, improved mood and a sense of well-being.

4. Bamboo Palm

Being a great houseplant at keeping air purified, bamboo palms absorb absorbing formaldehyde, benzene, chloroform, and carbon monoxide from the air. t also adds moisture to the indoor atmosphere and is beneficial in dry winters.

5. Spider Plant

The sprawling green houseplant can clean the air from harmful pollutants and is also pet-friendly. Numerous studies show that spider plants remove around 95 per cent of harmful chemicals in the air in 24 hours. It filters the air from carbon monoxide, benzene, styrene, xylene, toluene etc.

6. Peace Lily

According to NASA, the peace lily is the most efficient houseplant that removes airborne volatile organic compounds such as formaldehyde, trichloroethylene and benzene. You can place in it any dar corner of your house and water it once a week and this little plant will show its magic.