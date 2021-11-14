New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The National Capital Region has been breathing toxic air for more than a week now which has become a serious point of concern. The AQI levels are rising up and have reached the 999 mark recently which is termed as 'Hazardous' and is way more severe than it seems.

After COVID-19 pandemic, people who have recovered from lung infections are prone to serious breathing problems and other chronic illness if they continue to breathe in this toxic air. And also, according to a study published in the journal Cardiovascular Research, about 75 per cent of deaths attributed to air pollution occur in people aged over 60 years.

Dr. Ujjawal Parakh, Sr Consultant, Interventional Pulmonologist, SGRH says, "COVID recovered patients with residual effects would definitely feel respiratory problems. Symptoms of lung patients aren't reducing,despite their max therapy. Every age group to be affected; try &remain indoors."

He further added, "AQI might've improved due to increased wind velocity; it won't be normal in a day as its sources prevail. It'll slowly wreak our lungs & create a chronic respiratory disease later, like slow poisoning"

Apart from this, researches suggest that air pollution can shorten your life by 3 years. Therefore, as a result, Supreme Court asked the Delhi government to take necessary measures to control the increasing dense blanket of toxic air. While the officials are taking important steps, it is extremely crucial for you to keep a personal check at your end to remain safe during this dangerous situation.

Tips to be safe from air pollution

So, here we are with a few tips on how to tackle air pollution in your daily-to-daily life.

Check pollution levels daily before stepping out of the house.

When pollution levels are high, avoid walking or working out outdoors.

Avoid traffic areas.

Avoid using energy sources in your homes that cause air pollution and instead make use of renewable sources of energy.

Do not burn wood or trash, it produces soot which is harmful to human health.

Do not encourage smoking indoors.

