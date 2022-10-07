Air Force Day 2022: World Records Held By The Indian Air Force You Didn't Know About

Like every year, India is all set to celebrate the 'Indian Air Force' on October 8. This year will mark the 90th-anniversary celebration of the Indian Air Force (IAF). The airforce plays an essential role in India's security by protecting the Indian air space. The IAF also helps in various rescue operations. This year the nation is honouring the struggle, and hard work that has been done by the air force personnel, and India will also honour the country's aviation industry.

The Indian Airforce was established on October 8, 1932, and in 1933, on April 1, the first AC flight came into existence with six RAF-trained officers and 19 Havai Sepoys (air soldiers). As the day is just around the corner, here we bring you to world records held by the Indian Air Force people barely knew about.

Air Marshal VK Bhatia PVSM, AVSM, VrC & Bar: The first Indian who was the gutsy person to attempt a skydiving jump at the age of 56 years. On September 17, 1999, VK Bhatia attempted the stunt At Agra airfield from an AN-32 aircraft.

Group Captain NK Prashar, JD AF Adv: On the night of September 15, 2000, NK Prashar became the e first to fly an X-Air microlight at Air Force Station Hindon. On the same night, Sqn Ldr MIK Reddy attempted a skydiving jump from X-Air Microlight.

Sqn Ldr Sanjay Thapar VM: The man is known worldwide for seven National Records. He became the first person to introduce tandem skydiving in the Air Force.

Sqn Ldr Jay Shankar: The man who is completely an adventurous freak. Since 1990, he has been pursuing parachuting. Without being the PJI, he is a parachuting instructor with a total of 620 jumps to his credits.

Sqn Ldr RC Tripathi: A man with immense love for adventure, he is a specialist in parachuting, mountaineering, and water sports. He became the first person to jump from an X-Air microlight on 04 Apr 2001.

Sqn Ldr Vasant Raj and Flt Lt Bhawana Mane: On 30th May 2022, the couple became the first couple in the Air Force to attempt skydiving together. The couple is helicopter pilots.