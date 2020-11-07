Ahoi Ashtami Vrat 2020: This day is also known as Ahoi Aathe because fasting for Ahoi Ashtami is done during Ashtami Tithi which is the eighth day of the month.

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: This is a much-celebrated festival in the Hindu culture. Traditionally, on Ahoi Ashtami, mothers fast from dawn to dusk for the well being of their sons. It is also said that the mothers and married women, who wish to have a child, keep a day-long fast on Ashtami Tithi, Krishna Paksha of the Hindu month of Kartik to pray for their children, and get blessed with a child, respectively.

This day is also known as Ahoi Aathe because fasting for Ahoi Ashtami is done during Ashtami Tithi which is the eighth day of the month. Ahoi Ashtami fasting day falls approximately eight days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth.

History of Ahoi Ashtami

This puja holds the long history and it is said that a woman accidentally killed a sleeping lion club in the month of Kartik when she was digging some soil in a nearby forest. After that, her seven sons started dying one by one and by the year-end, she lost all of them. She was then advised by the villagers to pray to Ahoy Ashtami Bhagwati by drawing the face of a lion cub and offering prayers to it. She did this continuously for seven years and by the grace of the Goddess, her seven sons came back to life.

Importance of Ahoi Ashtami Puja

On this day, the women observe a day-long fast, the women wake up before sunrise, and take bathe and after that, they have some sargi that is known as refreshment before vising the temple to offer their prayers They take a `sankalp’(pledge) to keep the fast without drinking water or eating food for the well-being of their children. Then they start their fast till the stars are sighted in the evening or the moon if the fast is kept till moonrise.

In the evening, the women prepare for the puja and they draw an Ahoi Maaa or Ahoi Bhagwati on a clean wall. If they don't draw it, they take up the alternative option of sticking a poster fo the goddess.

Date and time of Ahoi Ashtami 2020

This year, the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month starts on 08 November at 07:29 am. Ahoi Ashtami will end on 09 November at 06:50 am. So, the fast of Ahoi Ashtami will be kept on 8 November.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma