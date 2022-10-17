Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share

Ahoi Ashtami is an auspicious festival in Hindu culture that is celebrated across India eight days prior to Diwali. The festival is observed with mothers keeping fast for the healthy and long life of their children and falls four days after the festival of Karwa Chauth.

Majorly celebrated in Northern India, women observe the fast for Ahoi Ashtami by keeping the fast for the entire day without taking any food or water. The fast for Ahoi Ashtami is completed by sighting of the stars.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022 Wishes And Quotes

May Ahoi Mata bestow your children with good health, success, and longevity. Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022.

Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy, Prosperous and Healthy Life on the Auspicious Occasion of Ahoi Ashtami.

May your children achieve their goals in all their endeavors on Ahoi Ashtami, and may all their dreams come true. Happy Ahoi Ashtami.

Ahoi Mata ki Jai. Happy Ahoi Ashtami. May Ahoi Mata Shower Her Choicest Blessings on Your Children.

On the auspicious occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I wish and pray for the good health of your children. Happy Ahoi Ashtami 2022.

On the auspicious occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I wish you my sincere greetings and best wishes for your children and the entire family.

On the occasion of Ahoi Ashtami, I pray today to Goddess Ahoi to shower her blessings, immense health and wealth in your life.

Happy Ahoi Ashtami. Children are one of the wonderful blessings of God and everyone should be bestowed with this blessing. On the eve of Ahoi Ashtami I pray that you become a mother soon.

Like the stars shine in the sky, I wish that Ahoi Mata blesses your children with bundles of joy and happiness so that they shine in every phase of their life.

The happiness of parents lies in the happiness of their children. I wish on this auspicious day that all the children succeed in their goals and accomplish whatever they have desired for.