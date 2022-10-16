Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha And Other Details Here

AHOI Ashtami is a festival celebrated eight days before Diwali on the Krishna Paksha Ashtami. This year it will be celebrated on October 17 with mothers observing a whole day fast for their children's well-being, health and success. It is dedicated to Goddess Ahoi or Ahoi Mata and the rituals of the festival include observing fast, sightseeing stars, drawing images of Mata Ahoi, worshipping Goddess Ahoi and praying for the health and well-being of their kids.

The auspicious date for the festival is October 17, 2022. According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi will begin at 09:29 AM on October 17 and will end at 11:57 AM.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the auspicious day of Ahoi Ashtami, devotees should wake up early in the morning and take bath. Draw a picture of Ahoi Mata and her seven sons on the wall of a room or put a calendar. Light a ghee lamp in front of the picture of Ahoi Mata. After observing the full day fast, read vrat Katha and perform aarti of the Goddess. Offer bhog and burn incense sticks, offer red and yellow flowers. After performing puja, offer arghya to the moon and the stars and pray for the long life, health and prosperity of your child.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Vrat Katha

A long time back, there was a kind and devoted woman in a village situated near a forest. She had seven sons and just a few days before Diwali festivities, the woman decided to repair and decorate her house for Diwali celebrations. To renovate her house, she decided to go to the forest to fetch some soil. While digging the soil, she accidentally killed a lion cub with the spade with which she was digging the soil. She felt immense guilt and was responsible for what happened to the innocent cub.

Within a year of this incident, all seven sons of the woman disappeared and were considered dead. The woman thought that it was the result of all the misfortune with the accidental death of the cub by her. One day, she narrated her woes to one of the old ladies of the village. She discussed the incident and how she sinned by killing the cub mistakenly. The old lady told her to offer prayers to Goddess Ahoi who is the incarnation of Maa Parvati. She told her to observe fast and perform puja for the Goddess.

When the day of Ahoi Ashtami came, she repented her mistake and pleased Goddess Ahoi with her immense devotion and honesty. Goddess Ahoi gave her the boon of the long lives of her sons and that soon all her sons will return home. Since then, the day is celebrated as Ahoi Ashtami is celebrated by women across the country for their children.