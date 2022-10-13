Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Know Significance, Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And Other Details Here

AHOI Ashtami is a Hindu festival which is celebrated by mothers for the well-being and prosperity of their children. It is observed eight days before Diwali and four days after Karwa Chauth. The festival of Ahoi Ashtami commences on the Ashtami tithi of the Krishna Paksha during the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar.

On this day, mothers observe fast from dawn to dusk for the health and well-being of their children. The fast is observed for the whole day and is broken during twilight after sighting stars in the night sky. The day is also known as 'Ahoi Aathe' as fasting for the festival is done during the Ashtami tithi of the Kartik month.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Significance

The festival of Ahoi Ashtami is dedicated to Goddess Ahoi or Ahoi Mata. Mothers who observe fast on this day worship Goddess Ahoi with complete dedication. It is believed that women who have kids should perform this fast so that Goddess Ahoi blesses their children. The rituals of this festival include drawing images of Ahoi Mata on the wall, observing fast, sightseeing stars and praying for the health of children.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Date And Shubh Muhurat

Ahoi Ashtami will be celebrated on October 17 this year. According to Drik Panchang, Ashtami tithi will begin at 09:29 AM on October 17 and will end at 11:57 AM on October 18, 2022.

The Shubh Muhurat for performing Ahoi Ashtami puja is from 06:00 PM to 07:13 PM on October 17, 2022.

The timing for sighting stars is expected at 06:21 PM on October 17, 2022.

Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi

Manage your puja preparations before sunset. Design the image of Goddess Ahoi on the wall. The image of Ahoi Mata should have eight corners due to the festival associated with Ashtami tithi. Along with the image of Goddess Ahoi, draw images of Sei (hedgehog and its children). You can also purchase a wallpaper of Ahoi Ashtami puja if you don't want to draw. Worship the place with Ganga Jal and draw Alpana. Spread wheat on the floor, and keep a Kalash filled with water in the place of worship.

A Sarai seenka, which is a type of willow, is used; seven shoots of grass are also offered to Ahoi Mata and Sei during the puja. Bhog is offered and after the puja is complete, it is distributed among elderly members of the family and Brahmins.